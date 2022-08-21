13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Aug. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Clouds have started to build across the Las Vegas Valley as showers and storms have inched a little northwestward from Western Arizona. There is a Severe Thunderstorm Warning in effect for the east valley in the Henderson area. Heavy rain and lightning are still possibilities through the evening so make sure if you hear thunder or see lightning get indoors. Also if you encounter any flooded roadways or areas, turn around and don’t drown.

There is a slight chance for a stray shower closer to the Las Vegas Valley Sunday but most of the action looks to stay in the surrounding areas, particularly Western Arizona and Southern Lincoln County. Winds will stay on the lighter side but isolated gusts in these storms will cause some blowing dust so air quality will remain in the moderate to unhealthy zone through Clark County.

Temperatures will struggle to reach the triple digits this week. Highs will hover in the upper 90s to low 100s across the Las Vegas Valley through the weekend and next week. Highs will also remain in the low 100s along the Colorado River Basin. The mountains will remain in the 70s.

Storm chances ramp up again in the middle of next week so we’ll have another week of monsoon in store.