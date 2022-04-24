13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Apr. 23, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We’ll have a pleasant end to the weekend Sunday with highs hovering just slightly below normal around the Las Vegas Valley. A breeze will flow through Southern Nevada with gustier conditions expected for the Colorado River Valley. There we’ll have sustained north winds between 20-30 mph. Gusts over 45 mph possible. There is a Lake Wind Advisory and a Red Flag Warning in effect for this area. Humidity will continue to drop during the day. No outdoor burning is recommended. These breezy conditions will last Monday as temperatures start to rise. Highs will approach 100F for the Laughlin-Bullhead City areas.

Upper level heights will start to deepen coming in from the west coast. As a result, windy conditions are expected for most of the week. It looks like winds will start to ramp up Tuesday with gusts over 30 mph possible across the region. So far there are no advisories out, but I wouldn’t be surprised if we reached criteria Tuesday through Thursday.

Temperatures will continue to rise through the middle of the week with highs well above average in the 90s around Las Vegas Tuesday and Wednesday. Then we’ll start to gradually fall back down to the mid to upper 80s for the rest of the week.