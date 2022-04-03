13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Saturday evening, Apr. 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A weak frontal boundary will push through late Saturday into Sunday but won’t be too impactful. The biggest notice will be slightly cooler temperatures and more clouds but temperatures will remain in the upper 70s to low 80s. There is a slight shower chance, mostly through Lincoln county. Most of the region will stay dry but an isolated shower for the higher elevations of Nye and Clark counties can’t be ruled out.

A relatively quiet weather pattern will hold through the week. Highs will rebound to the upper 80s to low 90s for most of the week and winds will remain on the lighter side, with slightly breezy conditions along the lake