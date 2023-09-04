13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday, September 4, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A much different look and feel to the forecast this upcoming week vs the last several weeks for the region. The upper low that resulted in the last several days of Monsoon we have experienced is finally moving east and will take all our moisture with it. This will also result in well below average temperatures through at least the first half of the week, with a gradual warmup expected through the week, bringing us back to around normal September highs heading into next weekend. During that time, no impactful weather appears to be on the horizon other than increasing heat risk as temperatures increase.