13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sept. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —An Excessive Heat Warning will kick in at 11 a.m. Monday and will last through 9 p.m. Wednesday with above average temperatures and sunny skies expected through mid-week. We'll see daytime highs land near 107° Labor Day, 108° Tuesday and 107° again on Wednesday. Locations like Laughlin, Needles, and Lake Havasu City will see temperatures range 115° to 121°. This afternoon east to southeast wind speeds are 5-10 mph. We'll stay sunny and dry for most of the week with a slight uptick in monsoon moisture starting Thursday. A glimpse of moisture moves in Thursday from a tropical system approaching the Baja, but high pressure will also strengthen over our region and win the battle, keeping the valley mostly dry and temperatures warm. A slim 10% storm chance moves in Thursday through Sunday with a better chance of mountain storms.Temperatures range 102°-103° Friday through Sunday.