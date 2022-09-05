Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sept. 5, 2022

The September 5, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Sep 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-05 14:43:40-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The heat continues. The Excessive Heat Warning has been extended again through Wednesday, September 7 at 8 p.m. for Southern Nevada. It's also been expanded to include northwest Arizona. The only exception to the heat warning is the Sheep Range and Spring Mountains, where daytime temps will land in the 70s and 80s.

Monday (Labor Day) lands near 109° while Tuesday looks like the hottest day of the week with a forecast of 110°. We'll see temperatures close to 110° through Wednesday. So far this year, we've seen seven days at or above 110°. The average amount is about ten days. Las Vegas endured 18 days of 110° and above the last two summers, and the most we've ever seen is 22 days (which happened in 1994.)

Slight relief is on the way with cooler temperatures, more clouds and small rain chances by this weekend.

