Watch Now
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022

The September 19, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:44 AM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 10:45:13-04

Wonderful weather expected for the week ahead. Highs are expected to hover around the low to mid 90's with cooler conditions in the Spring Mountains as highs will stay in the 60's throughout the week for areas like Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston.

High wind gusts are expected Monday through Wednesday ranging between 15-30 MPH.

We could expect slight chances for showers especially in mountains during the later part of the week.

Your weekend is shaping up to be sunny with highs in the lower to mid 90's.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018