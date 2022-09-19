13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sept. 19, 2022

Wonderful weather expected for the week ahead. Highs are expected to hover around the low to mid 90's with cooler conditions in the Spring Mountains as highs will stay in the 60's throughout the week for areas like Lee Canyon and Mount Charleston.

High wind gusts are expected Monday through Wednesday ranging between 15-30 MPH.

We could expect slight chances for showers especially in mountains during the later part of the week.

Your weekend is shaping up to be sunny with highs in the lower to mid 90's.