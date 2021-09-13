13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Sept. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Hot, dry and breezy conditions are expected for southern Nevada Monday with daytime highs landing about 8° above average. Look for a daytime high of 104° Monday with southwest winds 15-20 mph. Gusts up to 30 mph can be expected through the afternoon. The dry, windy and hot conditions will contribute to fire danger for southern Nevada, which is why we have a Red Flag Warning in place for most of southern Nevada 11 a.m. through 8 p.m. Monday. An Excessive Heat Warning also remains in place for the Colorado River Valley until 8 p.m. where temperatures range from 110°-115°. Wind speeds will relax overnight into tomorrow with overnight temperatures dropping into the mid 70s. The second half of the week will bring slightly cooler temperatures with upper 90s Thursday through Saturday and mid 90s Sunday.