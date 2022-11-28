13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Nov. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Weather conditions start out chilly across the Las Vegas Valley this morning with temperatures starting out in the low fourties. Partly cloudy skies will cover Las Vegas through mid-morning then clear gradually throughout the day. Wind gusts start out light Winds out of the West Northwest in the early morning hours between 8 to 14 mph, then increase to 20-30 MPH winds later in the day. The high today hits a warmer 64 degrees, with temperatures cooling down for the rest of the week. Tonight, skies will be clear with lows hovering around 39 degrees.

