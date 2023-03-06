Watch Now
13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, March 6, 2023

The March 6, 2023 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:31 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 10:31:36-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures land near 60° through Thursday, which is around 10° below average for this time of year. A lingering breeze of about 20-25 mph is expected Monday before dropping below 15 mph Tuesday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will keep the dry, cool pattern intact: upper 30s at daybreak will be followed by highs near 60°. Next chance of a warm-up comes next weekend with daytime highs getting closer to 70°.

