13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, March 6, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Temperatures land near 60° through Thursday, which is around 10° below average for this time of year. A lingering breeze of about 20-25 mph is expected Monday before dropping below 15 mph Tuesday. Northeast breezes at 10-20 mph on Wednesday and Thursday will keep the dry, cool pattern intact: upper 30s at daybreak will be followed by highs near 60°. Next chance of a warm-up comes next weekend with daytime highs getting closer to 70°.

