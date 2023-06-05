13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, June 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Monday will be our last chance for a while to see the first high temp of 100° this year. We'll pair a forecast high of 99° with mostly sunny skies and gusty south winds up to 30 mph in the afternoon. From here, a shift in the pattern will bring cooler air our way. An area of low pressure will hold over the desert southwest bringing isolated showers or thunderstorms to the southern Sierra and south central Nevada. The Vegas valley will see most of the impact by way of wind and cooler temps. We'll drop into the low 90s and upper 80s the rest of the week with lingering breezy conditions Tuesday and Wednesday.