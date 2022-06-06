13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jun. 6, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We'll see mostly sunny skies with a light afternoon breeze Monday as temperatures soar back into the triple digits. A daytime high of 101° is about 4° above average for this time of year. From here- temperatures continue to climb. We'll see daytime highs ranging near 105 Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures soar to the 107°-109° range Thursday through Sunday. We'll be flirting with a couple of daily temperature records on Friday and Saturday. Overnights fall into the low 80s with dry conditions sticking around all week.