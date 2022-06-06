Watch
Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jun. 6, 2022

The June 6, 2022 morning weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 7:40 AM, Jun 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-06 10:40:29-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —We'll see mostly sunny skies with a light afternoon breeze Monday as temperatures soar back into the triple digits. A daytime high of 101° is about 4° above average for this time of year. From here- temperatures continue to climb. We'll see daytime highs ranging near 105 Tuesday and Wednesday before temperatures soar to the 107°-109° range Thursday through Sunday. We'll be flirting with a couple of daily temperature records on Friday and Saturday. Overnights fall into the low 80s with dry conditions sticking around all week.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018