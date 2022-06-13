13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Jun. 13, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A cold front will push through Monday, dropping temperatures into the upper 90s after a weekend full of scorching heat. We'll see a daytime high of 98° pair with lingering gusty conditions through the afternoon- southwest gusts reach up to 30-35 mph. Breezy conditions continue Thursday with temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. The cool-down is short-lived as temperatures rebound into the triple digits mid-week. We'll see daytime highs soar 5-7° above average by Thursday. By next weekend, the forecast gets tricky. Right now we're seeing another round of wind and the slight chance of monsoonal moisture bringing scattered showers to the region.