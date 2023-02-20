13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, February 20, 2023

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One more day of pleasant weather for the holiday weekend before a major winter storm system brings wind, rain and snow to the region. Monday's daytime high lands in the upper 60s with sunny skies and west-southwest winds 5-10 mph. If the high reaches 70°, it would be the warmest temperature we've seen since November. Tuesday is when things take a turn- wind is manageable into the late morning hours, but picks up in the afternoon with southwest winds 30-40 mph and gusts to 70 mph. A High Wind Warning is in place for all of Southern Nevada Tuesday 1 p.m. through 10 a.m. Wednesday. Behind the wind comes a big drop in temperatures and the potential for rain and snow. Wednesday's daytime high will land closer to 50- which is a 20° drop in temperatures. We stay that cool all week as rain/snow chances range from 10-50% through Sunday with the potential of a snowflakes in some portions of the valley.