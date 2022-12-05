13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 5, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Today's forecast is shaping up to be warmer than the average for this time of year.

The high for Las Vegas will hit 66°.

Good morning Las Vegas! Look at this STUNNING sunrise! Highs are in the 60's across the Las Vegas Valley, but that light jacket will still be needed in the early morning hours and the evening hours.



Have a great start to your Monday! pic.twitter.com/jdkftV8s0S — Zora Asberry (@ZoraAsberry) December 5, 2022

Cloudy skies for most of the morning, with gradual clearing around noon.

Wind gusts will be mild, out of the South/Southwest between 6-11 miles per hour.

Today will be the warmest day of the week, with temperatures dropping by about -10° during the overnight hours.

Tonights low will hover around 42°.

Southwest winds will die down to 5 to 7 mph at night-time, coming from the South/Southeast after midnight.

