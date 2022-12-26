13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday morning, Dec. 26, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One more quiet day ahead in southern Nevada before unsettled weather hits the region. Monday we'll enjoy temperatures in the mid 60s with partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies. Wind speeds remain light through the evening. A moisture plume is lined up across the north Pacific that will bring a parade of storms through the Pacific Northwest today through the rest of the week. Rain and high elevation snow chances are expected to hit the Las Vegas valley by Tuesday night with gusts to 30 mph. Snow levels will remain 9,000-10,000 feet through mid-day Tuesday before they lower to 7,500-8,500 Tuesday evening. Mohave County could see 0.50"-1" while most of Las Vegas will see lighter rainfall. Rain chances continue through New Years Eve weekend with the current forecast calling for 70% rain chances Saturday night through Sunday morning- daytime highs will land in the mid to upper 50s.