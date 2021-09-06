13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Sept. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — An Excessive Heat Warning will remain in effect until Wednesday night across Southern Nevada. Temperatures will hit between 105F and 110F around Las Vegas and between 110F and 115F along the Colorado River Valley. Its possible temperatures will surpass 120F in Death Valley. The extreme heat will lead to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses.

Strong high pressure will maintain its grip over the valley for the week. This will help temperatures rise and keep elevated levels of ozone and wildfire smoke in the atmosphere. Poor air quality will be a top concern for the week.

This area of high pressure is limiting chances for moisture later in the week but there is still a chance for disorganized showers and storms, especially late Thursday. There is a tropical disturbance moving up the coast of Mexico and is expected to impact Baja California and could possibly produce precipitation for higher elevations but amounts look to be small.

Temperatures will remain steady for most of the week, dropping down to around normal this weekend.