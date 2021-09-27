13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Sept. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A few storms are firing off just east of Mohave county but most of that action will stick to our east as we usher in dry air. This upper-level low slowly continues to move off to our east, allowing wildfire smoke from California to spill into the valley. Hazy skies are expected over the next few days. Air quality will remain poor through Tuesday.

Another area of low pressure is going to swing in off the Pacific Northwest right on the heels of this current low. This low has continued to deepen and will bring a 5 to 10 degree temperature drop across the region. Ahead of the cold front steaming off the low, winds will pick up making it a breezy Tuesday. Wind gusts as high as 25-30 mph are expected. The strongest winds will cross Southern Clark county and Mohave county. Dry air will stick around but this area of low pressure may drive moisture up a bit in a few areas. The highest levels of moisture are showing for Mohave county and for Southern Nevada’s higher elevations. It won’t be a washout, but spotty showers are possible. While winds will pick up, the windiest areas will have the highest moisture amounts, which will keep conditions below fire weather danger.

Temperatures will slowly climb to around average towards the end of the week.