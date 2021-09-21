13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Sept. 20, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Seasonal temperatures and sunny skies start the week before we turn up the heat as Fall arrives Wednesday.

Comfortable temps and a light breeze linger Monday night with gusts dropping under 20 mph overnight as temperatures fall to the 60s ahead of sunrise Tuesday.

Sunny skies and less smoke are expected Tuesday with temperatures climbing to the low 90s in the afternoon, close to the seasonal average of 93º.

Highs jump back above average near 97º Wednesday for the first day of fall with the sunny skies and calm conditions holding.

Things become more unsettled by Thursday as a storm system pushes in from the northwest, right now it looks like temperatures fall back to the low to mid-90s into the weekend as cloud cover moves in and a 10% rain chance pops into the forecast through the start of next week.