13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Oct. 4, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Rain chances return to the region Tuesday with scattered storms possible off and on starting first thing Tuesday morning. The best chance for rain comes during the first half of the day, near 50%, with chances dwindling by Tuesday evening. Partly cloudy skies and below average temperatures continue through the rest of the week with lows in the 60s and highs in the low 80s. Our next system arrives Friday with gusty wind and an isolated shower chance near 30% as a cold front tracks through the region, dropping lows to the upper 50s and highs to the upper 70s under a mostly sunny sky this weekend.