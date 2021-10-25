13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening Oct. 25, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A strong area of low pressure continues to build off of the Pacific. This system is carrying a lot of moisture and the Las Vegas Valley is expected to see rain late this afternoon through tonight. The Southern Sierras are seeing most of this action and are getting pounded by significant snowfall amounts and rain. There is a Winter Storm Warning in effect for the eastern Sierras. As this low continues to trek east, winds will pick up quite a bit.There is a Wind Advisory in effect for Southern Nevada for today through this evening. Gusts as high as 60 mph are possible around the city, our Mountainous regions and the Colorado River Basin. Patchy blowing dust is possible for Southern Clark county that could reduce visibility and air quality. Snow showers are likely for the Spring Mountains through tonight. Rain amounts are expected to remain below a quarter of an inch for Las Vegas but higher amounts for higher elevations. Winds will continue to pick up ahead of this cold front.

This will quiet down for the rest of the week. Temperatures will drop quite a bit for Tuesday after this frontal passage but will steadily rise for the rest of the week. Temperatures will stay steady in the 70s with plenty of sunshine.