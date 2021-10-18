13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Oct. 18, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a beautiful weekend, a cold front will sweep through overnight Sunday into early Monday. Winds will pick up significantly. We have southwest winds coming in between 20 and 35 mph. Gusts as high as 40 to 50 mph possible around the city. There is a Wind Advisory in effect for the Las Vegas Valley until Monday evening.

This cold front will leave much cooler temperatures in its wake. Temperatures will stay below average for the week. Highs will hit the upper 60s to low 70s on Tuesday and stay in the 70s through Thursday. Temperatures have the potential to scrape by 80 on Friday and Saturday due to high pressure slowly building this week. We’ll stay mostly dry but will see more clouds in the sky this week. There are slight chances for light pop-up showers across the area for the end of the weekend. Favorable timing is late Sunday into Monday. A weather system will push through and start to bring down temperatures slightly. Depending on strength and how much moisture it picks up, we could see some precipitation for the Southern Great Basin.