13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov 8, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Breezy wind and broken clouds expected Tuesday before sunny skies take over for the rest of the week with above average temperatures. Expect gusts 20-25 mph Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds. A 10% rain chances hangs around with the cloud cover, but any showers that develop will be brief and light. Clouds clear and winds calm by Wednesday with sunny skies and quiet conditions through the end of the week. Temperatures stay above the seasonal average with lows in the mid 50s and highs in the mid to upper 70s through the weekend.