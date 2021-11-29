13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov. 29, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Warm temps and sunny skies dominate the forecast this week with a strong ridge of high pressure in control of the weather pattern for at least the next 7 days. Highs hover 10º-15º above average through this period, closer to record values than averages. Tuesday looks to be the warmest day of the week with lows in the low 50s and highs in the mid 70s under a clear, sunny sky. To put that in perspective: the average low for the final day in November is 42º and the average high is 60º. Temperatures slowly cool as we flip the calendar to December with highs falling to the upper 60s and low 70s through the end of the week with lows in the upper 40s. Sunny skies and quiet conditions take us into the weekend.