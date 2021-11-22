13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov. 22, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The mild start to the week gives way to much cooler conditions Wednesday with highs falling from the low 70s to near-normal by Wednesday and Thanksgiving. Tuesday brings in a mix of sun and clouds with lows in the low 50s and highs near 70º. Cooler lows are expected Wednesday as a cold front moves through, picking up gusts near 30 mph and clearing cloud cover. Highs fall to the low 60s. Sunny skies and calmer wind is expected Thanksgiving with lows in the low 40s and highs in the low 60s, which is average for the end of November. Temperatures warm into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and highs near 70º again by the start of next week.