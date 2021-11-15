13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Nov. 15, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a mild start to the week with temps in the upper 70s Monday, cloudy skies and cooler temps settle in for the rest of the week as more seasonal air returns to the region. Clouds increase overnight into Tuesday morning with lows falling to the mid 50s. Cooler air starts filtering in Tuesday, keeping highs in the low to mid 70s under a partly to mostly cloudy sky. By Wednesday- high temperatures are capped in the upper 60s, near the seasonal average. We'll hover between 69º-71º each afternoon with lows in the upper 40s and low 50s through next Monday in Las Vegas with a mix of sun and clouds and a light breeze each afternoon.