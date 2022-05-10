13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, May 9, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A trough of low pressure keeps cool and breezy conditions in play through the middle of the week before a pattern flip brings a big warm up into the weekend with triple digit heat expected by Sunday. Gusts to 30 mph continue Monday night, Tuesday, and Wednesday under a mix of sun and clouds. Highs come in about 15º below normal through this period with a forecast high of 74º on Tuesday and 70º on Wednesday with lows in the 50s. A ridge of high pressure starts building over the west starting Thursday, with wind speeds calming, cloud cover clearing, and temperatures climbing. Highs jump to the low 90s Friday, upper 90s Saturday, and close to 100º Sunday into the start of next week.