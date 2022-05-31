13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, May. 30, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Following a comfortable, cooler than average Memorial Day, temperatures will start to rise again Tuesday. Highs around the valley are forecast to hit the upper 80s with the Laughlin/Bullhead city area rising to the mid 90s. Triple digit temperatures are expected to slide back into the region Thursday. The Las Vegas Valley will bypass 100. The Colorado River Basin will hit highs between 105°-110°. If you’re looking for a cooler escape the Spring Mountains will hover in the upper 60s to low 70s through the week. Temperatures will remain above average through the weekend but will drop below 100° Friday and stay in the 90s for the weekend.

Winds will pick up slightly with breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday across the valley floor. They’ll ramp up even more so Friday and Saturday. There are no wind or fire alerts out now but we are still exceptionally dry and this increase in winds will elevate fire weather risk. Take care with no outdoor burning.