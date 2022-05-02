13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, May 2, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —This week started with gusty wind as a cold front tracks across the region, with gusts to 35 mph Monday relaxing to 25 mph by Tuesday evening as the front clears southern Nevada. High temps fall to the low 80s Tuesday under a sunny sky. High pressure takes control again by the middle of the week with high temps jumping to the mid 80s Wednesday and mid 90s Thursday and Friday, about 10º above the seasonal average. Breezy wind picks back up as we close out the week with our next weather system bringing significant wind back ahead of Mother's Day as highs drop 10º-15º back to the low 80s.