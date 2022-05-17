13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, May 16, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Highs stay about 10º above average this week, landing in the upper 90s near 100º through Thursday. Monday night is warm and clear with dinner time temps in the upper 80s and low 90s with a light breeze. Lows only drop to the low 70s each morning this week with mostly sunny skies each afternoon. Gusts to 25 mph are back Tuesday with a forecast high of 97º. Calmer wind is expected Wednesday with a high of 98º. Highs could hit 100º for the first time this year on Thursday, but gusts to 35 mph are back Thursday afternoon with elevated fire danger. The gusty wind helps to bring in slightly "cooler" air Friday as highs drop back to the upper 80s. We heat back to the 90s again for the weekend.