13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Mar. 7, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Monday's blustery, cold conditions calm by Tuesday with a warming trend taking highs near 70º by midweek before our next sharp drop in temperature. Gusts relax under 25 mph after sunset Monday night with dinner time temperatures in the 40s and lows in the upper 30s around sunrise Tuesday. Mostly sunny skies and calm winds are expected Tuesday with highs in the low 60s, about 5º below average. We're back in the upper 60s near 70º Wednesday with sunshine and pleasant conditions. Breezy wind increases again Wednesday night ahead of our next front Thursday, with temperatures dropping 15º to the mid 50s Thursday with gusts around 30 mph and partly cloudy skies producing an isolated 10% rain chance. Wind settles down as we close out the week with temperatures slowly rebounding this weekend, we'll be back near 60º Friday, upper 60s Saturday, and 70s heading into the start of next week with plenty of sunshine.