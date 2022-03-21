13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Mar. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Wind Advisory for the Colorado River Valley remains in effect through Monday evening. Breezy conditions will stick around for Southern Nevada Tuesday. Gusts as high as 25 mph possible around the valley and still upwards to 45 mph along the river regions. Blowing dust is still going to be a concern so take it easy on the roads.

High pressure will steadily build behind this system and temperatures will rise again to above average. Towards the end of the week, highs will be in the 80s and then 90s heading into the weekend. There is uncertainty in the forecast for the end of the weekend as models are showing a potent low pressure system forming in the Pacific. Strong troughing begins to build on Sunday and temperatures will drop back down to the 80s on Sunday. Winds will also pick up and we’ll continue on this cooling trend through Monday. At this point it looks like we’ll drop down to the 70s on Monday and pick up a few scattered showers. Again, we’ll have to keep our eye out on this developing system.