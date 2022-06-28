LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Hot and humid conditions are expected for the first half of the week with isolated storm chances across the region. A few pop up storms are possible Monday night over the mountains in Clark County with triple digit heat and noticeable humidity. The mugginess hangs around Tuesday with storm chances near 20% and a high of 107º, the warmest of the week. Breezy wind increases Tuesday with gusts to 25 mph. Storm chances drop to 10% Wednesday with gusts picking up 25-35 mph as a high of 106º. Conditions dry out for the second half of the week, allowing storm chances to drop out of the forecast as skies stay clear and sunny. Gusts 25-30 mph linger through the weekend but temps gradually trend cooler with highs falling close to 100º by the Fourth of July next Monday.