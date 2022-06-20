13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jun. 20, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A weak monsoon pattern sets up this week, with southeast wind helping deliver an uptick in humidity that could produce a few isolated showers for the second half of the week. Tuesday stays dry and clear with lows in the low 70s and highs in the upper 90s under a sunny sky with light wind. We expect an increase in moisture Wednesday with partly cloudy skies and a 20% rain chance that helps drop high temps a few degrees to the mid 90s. An isolated 10% rain chance sticks around each day through the weekend with slightly more humid air, keeping a few clouds in play as lows increase to the low 80s and highs climb back 100º-105º across southern Nevada.