LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The hottest temperatures so far this year happen Monday and Tuesday with highs at or slightly above 110º in Las Vegas. On average, we see about 10 days at or above 110º per year. We hang onto triple digits until almost midnight Monday night with lows only falling to the upper 80s and low 90s ahead of sunrise Tuesday morning. A few more clouds are in the mix Tuesday, but even the clouds won't prevent highs from climbing close to 111º. A bit of a breeze picks up in the afternoon, but gusts should stay under 30 mph. Monsoon moisture starts moving in Wednesday with an increase in cloud cover and humidity. This helps to bring in a 10% storm chance each day through the weekend and drops highs to 108º-109º into the start of next week.