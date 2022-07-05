13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jul. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — High temperatures will struggle to hit triple digits for the 4th of July. If temperatures stay in the 90s this will be the first 4th of July to hit highs below 100° in 10 years.

A Fire Weather Warning has been issued from Saturday morning through Monday evening for Southern Nevada. Winds these days will gust over 30 mph. These, along with the dry and hot conditions, means no outdoor burning is recommended. Take care with easily flammable objects like fireworks this holiday weekend.

Following the holiday temperatures will rebound slowly with highs in the triple digits in the forecast again Tuesday. Temperatures will rise to slightly above average by the end of the week due to high pressure building to our east. Windy conditions will continue Tuesday and Wednesday. No fire advisories have been issued but relative humidity will still be very low across Southern Nevada, resulting in a still elevated fire weather risk.

Something to keep an eye out for: monsoon moisture could push through our dry walls along the Colorado River Valley during the middle of next week. There isn’t a lot of confidence yet but we will have to continue to monitor this weather set-up.