13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jan. 31, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a quiet start to the week, gust speeds increase and temperatures drop by Wednesday as a system brings below average temperatures and impactful wind across the region. Partly cloudy and cool conditions persist Monday night with lows falling to the mid 40s ahead of sunrise Tuesday. Skies start partly to mostly cloudy Tuesday morning before a cold front swings through Tuesday afternoon, picking up gusts 20-25 mph and clearing cloud cover before sunset. Highs still land close to 60º Tuesday, right on target for the seasonal average, even with the clouds and breeze.

Wednesday, however, will feel much different. Gusts 30-40 mph are possible in the Las Vegas Valley and could approach 60 mph in southern Clark County and the Colorado River Valley where a Wind Advisory goes into effect. Winds of this magnitude could cause blowing dust limiting visibility, will toss around unsecured outdoor objects, and can create dangerous conditions on the roadways. In addition to the unpleasant winds, temperatures take a nosedive with lows in the upper 30s and highs capped in the upper 40s near 50º, about 10º below normal for early February. Breezy winds linger Thursday and Friday with gusts 20-25 mph possible as temperatures slowly rebound. Lows will start close to the freezing mark Thursday morning with highs in the low 50s before climbing back to the mid 50s Friday and close to 60º Saturday under sunny skies.