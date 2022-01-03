13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jan. 3, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —After a cold start to 2022, temperatures warm this week with a calmer weather pattern sticking around through the coming weekend. Monday's high near 50º comes in 7º below the seasonal average with below normal temperatures holding Tuesday as well. Lows start in the low to mid 30s around the valley Tuesday morning with highs in the low to mid 50s under a mix of sun and clouds. Sunny skies are back Wednesday with milder temperatures. Lows land in the low 40s for the second half of the week with highs climbing back to the upper 50s and low 60s. A weak system will pass through Friday into Saturday, bringing the return of a few clouds and a light breeze, but temperatures should stay at or slightly above average through the beginning of next week.