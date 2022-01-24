13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jan. 24, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and seasonal temperatures hang around this week with rounds of breezy wind pushing through the region off and on. Monday night stays calm and clear with the sun setting before 5:00 PM for the final time this season, helping temps cool from the low 60s at our warmest to the 50s through dinner time. Lows fall to the low 40s ahead of sunrise Tuesday under a clear sky. A weak front sweeps across the region Tuesday with wind shifting out of the north and gusts increasing to 30 mph in the Las Vegas Valley and 40 mph in the Colorado River Valley where a Lake Wind Advisory is in effect with 1-3 foot waves that could be hazardous for small crafts. Winds settle down Wednesday as slightly cooler air filters in behind the front with highs falling from near 60º Tuesday to the upper 50s Wednesday with lows in the 30s. A second round of breezy wind moves through Thursday with gusts to 25 mph in Las Vegas. A few more cloud mix in heading into the weekend, but wind calm and temps warm with highs back in the low to mid 60s through the start of next week.