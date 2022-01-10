13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Jan. 10, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mostly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures hang around southern Nevada for the first half of the week before cloudy skies and isolated shower chances return heading into the weekend.

Highs remain in the upper 50s and low 60s with lows in the upper 30s and low 40s through Wednesday with sunshine and a light breeze in Las Vegas and gusts to 35 mph for the Colorado River Valley.

Our consistent weather pattern becomes more unsettled by Thursday as thicker cloud cover returns, bringing isolated valley rain and mountain snow chance off and on through the weekend.

Right now highs look to hold close to seasonal averages through the beginning of next week and rain chances look to stay below 20% each day, but we will keep you updated as details become clear.