13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Feb. 7, 2022

The February 7, 2022 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 3:30 PM, Feb 07, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-07 18:30:22-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Temperatures jump about 10º above average this week as we settle into a sunny weather pattern with highs in the low 70s through Valentine's Day. With high pressure in control we don't expect much change day to day with plenty of sunshine, light winds, and unseasonably warm temperatures. A breezy wind will be noticeable Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday with gusts to 30 mph in the Colorado River valley but generally under 25 mph in the Las Vegas valley. Lows start in the mid to upper 40s each morning with highs 70º-73º through Valentine's Day next Monday. Average for this time of year is 62º, so we are running well above normal for mid-February. A pattern change looks to bring the return of seasonal temperatures by the middle of next week, but at this point no solid rain chance in the forecast for the time being.

