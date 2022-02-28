13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Feb. 28, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Mild weather welcomes in the month of March with highs jumping 10º+ above average through Thursday before a pattern change brings breezy wind and below average temperatures back this weekend. Highs in the low 70s Monday give way to 60s for dinner time with a light breeze and clear skies. Lows fall to the upper 40s ahead of sunrise Tuesday with sunshine and light wind through the afternoon as highs climb to the mid to upper 70s. We hold with lows in the 50s and highs in the upper 70s through Thursday, well above the seasonal average of 67º. The average first occurrence of an 80º day in Las Vegas is March 14th and we have the potential to get close to it on Thursday with a forecast high of 78º. By Friday, cloud cover and breezy wind increase as a trough swings through, dropping temps and adding in isolated 10%-20% rain chances through the weekend. Highs fall to the mid 60s Friday and low 60s Saturday, Sunday, into the start of next week with a mix of sun and clouds and gusts 25-30 mph.