13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Feb. 21, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A Wind Advisory is in place across southern Nevada until 8 p.m. Monday night with gusts 40-50 mph possible, picking up dust and tossing around debris, making travel difficult and dangerous in parts of the region. Gusts should settle down after sunset, dropping below 30 mph tonight with air temperature falling to the low 40s and wind chills in the 30s. Cold and windy conditions are back Tuesday with gusts to 40 mph again with highs capped in the mid to upper 50s. A small chance for rain and snow develops the second half of Tuesday, around 20%. A few snowflakes are expected to mix in with the raindrops even in the Las Vegas valley, but no accumulation is expected. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect Tuesday and Wednesday for Lincoln County, with a couple inches of snow possible in Caliente making travel along Highway 93 slippery. Rain and snow chances increase to 40% in Las Vegas Wednesday and temperatures drop drastically- highs are capped in the low 50s with lows in the low 30s Wednesday and Thursday, about 15º below average. We're back to sunshine and calmer wind Thursday as the storm system moves away, but it takes until the weekend for highs to warm back to the upper 50s and low 60s.