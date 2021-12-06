13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Dec. 6, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —An unsettled weather pattern settles in this week with rounds of rain chances, breezy wind, cooler air through the weekend. Our first shot at scattered showers arrives first thing Tuesday morning with a 30% chance primarily before the morning commute. That means increasing clouds Monday night with a few light sprinkles possible after midnight. Lows start in the low 50s Tuesday morning with the 30% chance wrapping up by late morning giving way to partly cloudy skies through the afternoon. Highs will be capped in the low 60s Tuesday. Wednesday looks calmer and slightly warmer with a mostly sunny sky allowing highs to rebound to the mid 60s after starting in the upper 40s Wednesday morning. Thursday brings the next chance for rain, this time 60%, as our next storm system pushes through. This one packs a stronger punch with gusts to 30 mph and much cooler air behind it. Highs are capped in the upper 50s Thursday and fall to the low 50s Friday and Saturday with lows in the 30s. Skies clear and winds calm into the weekend with a highs climbing to the mid 50s by Sunday.