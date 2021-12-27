13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Dec. 27, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Cold and blustery conditions kick off an active weather week in Las Vegas as a series of systems keeps rain and snow chances (and below average temperatures!) in place through the New Year. A Wind Advisory lingers across southern Nevada Monday night with gusts to 50 mph possible in valleys and 60 mph in the mountains. Gust speeds are expected to drop below 30 mph after midnight, but the Wind Advisory doesn't expire until 3 a.m. Tuesday. A few light rain and snow showers aren't out of the question tonight (although we do not anticipate impactful precipitation) and a 30% rain and snow chance lingers Tuesday under a mix of sun and clouds with lighter wind and highs just in the mid to upper 40s. While a few snowflakes could mix in with the rain drops in the valley, we don't expect accumulating snow on the valley floor this week. A 50% chance for rain and snow returns Wednesday with lows in the low to mid 30s and highs in the mid 40s. Rain chances increase to 70% Thursday with widespread shower chances best in the morning. With temperatures above freezing, we expect this to be mainly a rain event, but again some snowflakes could be in the mix for communities on the edge of town at slightly higher elevations. Our next round of breezy wind arrives New Year's Eve into New Year's day with gusts 20-25 mph making temperatures feel extra chilly. A 40% rain snow mix is in the forecast Friday afternoon, drying out for New Year's Eve plans with very cold conditions. Highs in the low 50s Friday mean temperatures in the low 40s by dinner time and overnight temperatures in the 30s with wind chills in the 20s as we ring in the New Year. New Year's Day looks cold and clear with sunny skies and calming wind, bu highs are just in the mid 40s. Lows fall to the upper 20s and low 30s through the weekend with mostly sunny skies and below average highs.