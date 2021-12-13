13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Dec. 13, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Messy conditions return to the region Tuesday as a storm system moves through, bringing widespread valley rain, substantial mountain snow, and significant gusts that could potentially lead to power outages as temperatures fall back below seasonal averages. Monday night is already breezy, but a Wind Advisory goes into effect across southern Nevada Tuesday with sustained wind 20-30 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Wind this strong makes travel dangerous for motorcycles and high profile vehicles, can blow around unsecured outdoor objects and debris, and can topple trees leading to power outages. In addition to the wind, showers will lead to slick roadways. Rain chances are near 90% in Clark County with scattered showers possible by the morning commute and chances not wrapping up until after sunset. Spots around the valley could accumulate close to 0.25" of rain Tuesday. Significant snow is expected in the mountains Tuesday with a Winter Storm Warning for elevations greater than 5000 feet. In the Spring Mountains, 4"-8" of snow is possible above 5000 ft. with up to a foot expected above 7000 feet. With gusts to 50 mph, travel will be extremely difficult and dangerous on the mountain. This storm system moves on Tuesday night, with wind calming and clouds clearing ahead of Wednesday. Temperatures drop again behind the storm with highs falling from the upper 50s Tuesday to near 50º Wednesday and Thursday with lows in the low to mid 30s. We'll see sunny skies for the rest of the week with highs staying in the low 50s.