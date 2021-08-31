13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Aug. 30, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —The Excessive Heat Warning ends at 8 PM Monday night with the weather story shifting to scattered storm chances for Tuesday and Wednesday. Expect a partly cloudy skies and isolated storms Monday evening with chances near 20%. Storm chances increase 30%-40% both Tuesday and Wednesday, favoring the afternoon and evening hours, although a few passing showers can't be ruled out during the morning. A Flash Flood Watch begins Tuesday morning for the Lake Mead recreation area and the Colorado River valley with Mohave County under a Flash Flood Watch Wednesday. Highs fall to the mid to upper 90s, a bit below average, both days with the increase in cloud cover and humidity. Storm chances decrease to 10% Thursday and drop out of the forecast Friday and Saturday with sunny skies and highs climbing back near 100º.