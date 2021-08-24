13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The workweek started with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures, but a shift in wind direction brings the return of wildfire smoke Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb back above average.

Clear and quiet conditions are expected Monday evening, but smoke will begin moving in heading into the overnight hours with smoky haze expected by sunrise Tuesday.

Gusts to 25 mph out of the southwest continue for most of Tuesday with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Highs climb near 103º both Tuesday and Wednesday as gusts continue near 25 mph.

Wind speeds settled down by Thursday allowing the smoke to thin out as our heating trend continues. Highs climb near 104º Thursday, 106º Friday, and 107º Saturday, just a few degrees shy of the record of 110º for August 28th.

We trend cooler next week as subtle moisture moves in, allowing for a few more clouds and isolated storm chances near 10% by the start of next week.