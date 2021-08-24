Watch
13 First Alert Weather

Actions

13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Aug. 23, 2021

items.[0].videoTitle
The August 23, 2021 evening weather forecast for Las Vegas.
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-23 20:44:41-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The workweek started with sunny skies and seasonal temperatures, but a shift in wind direction brings the return of wildfire smoke Tuesday and Wednesday as highs climb back above average.

Clear and quiet conditions are expected Monday evening, but smoke will begin moving in heading into the overnight hours with smoky haze expected by sunrise Tuesday.

Gusts to 25 mph out of the southwest continue for most of Tuesday with air quality considered Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups.

Highs climb near 103º both Tuesday and Wednesday as gusts continue near 25 mph.

Wind speeds settled down by Thursday allowing the smoke to thin out as our heating trend continues. Highs climb near 104º Thursday, 106º Friday, and 107º Saturday, just a few degrees shy of the record of 110º for August 28th.

We trend cooler next week as subtle moisture moves in, allowing for a few more clouds and isolated storm chances near 10% by the start of next week.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
10:55 AM, Nov 29, 2018