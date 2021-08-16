13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Aug. 16, 2021

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —A trough of low pressure sweeps across the northwest this week bringing a pattern flip to southern Nevada as wind direction shifts from the southeast to the southwest, drying out the forecast and cooling down our high temperatures for the second half of the work week. The Excessive Heat Warning for southwest Nevada and the Heat Advisory for central Nevada both expire at 8 p.m. Monday with hazy skies and mild temperatures overnight into Tuesday morning. Gusty wind picks up Tuesday from the south-southwest with gusts to 30 mph. Smoky haze will linger, as will a 10% storm chance, but the heat will begin to relax with a forecast high of 106º in Las Vegas under a mostly sunny sky. Sunshine settles in for the remainder of the week with gusts to 25 mph expected again Wednesday as highs fall near 100º. The breeze settles down for the second half of the work week with plenty of sunshine and below average temperatures. Highs will be capped in the upper 90s Thursday, Friday, and Saturday in Las Vegas with overnight lows just in the upper 70s.