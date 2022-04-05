13 First Alert Weather Forecast | Monday evening, Apr. 4, 2022

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) —Sunny skies and breezy winds settle in this week with above average temperatures and dry conditions holding through this coming weekend. Monday's partly cloudy skies clear into Tuesday morning with lows in the 60s around sunrise. Highs jump to the upper 80s near 90º, almost 15º above average, with plenty of sunshine and afternoon breezes. Gusts pick up 25-30 mph in Las Vegas with gusts closer to 40s in the Colorado River valley Wednesday as a cold front moves through. Highs fall about 10º Wednesday, capped near 80º in Las Vegas, with the sunny skies sticking around. The breezy wind settles down Thursday and Friday with sunshine and highs rebounding back to the mid 80s Thursday, upper 80s Friday, and low 90s Saturday. A pattern flip looks to bring significant changes next week with highs falling back near 70º with gusty wind and shower chances by next Monday.